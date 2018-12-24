Alexander Gustafsson Trolls Jon Jones Over UFC 232 Controversy

The entire sport of MMA was sent into all-out upheaval today when news arrived that Jon Jones had been found with steroid metabolites in his system in an ‘atypical finding’ during a USADA test.

The circumstances lead to Jones’ return at next weekend’s UFC 232 from Las Vegas being moved to Inglewood, California. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) decided not to license Jones, citing not enough time to properly address the issues, but California did. They apparently gave Jones a ‘surprise’ test that he passed.

Twitter predictably exploded as a result. The NSAC issued their own statement, then USADA did the same, and Jones eventually released his own where he said he was a ‘clean fighter.’ His rival Daniel Cormier wasn’t as forgiving as the UFC was on their troubled former champion. He owned Jones in a vicious Instagram callout this evening.

The man who Jones is fighting at UFC 232 was silent, however. That is, until now. Alexander Gustafsson released a short but powerful post trolling Jones for his latest drug-related controversy. Check it out here:

Now we all understand why u didn’t take the Wada test! U can be on rocket fuel,, I’ll still gonna finish u Jon! #andnew #ufc232 — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) December 24, 2018

Gustafsson is making light of the fact that Jones turned down voluntary anti-doping testing through VADA when the CSAC requested it at his recent re-licensing hearing.

Jones’ attorney turned down the request after citing ‘issues’ with the program. This mess of a situation may not be just what those issues involved, but the timing is obviously bad.

Gustafsson vowed to finish “Bones” anyway. Much of the fight game may be hoping he does after some of the tough times the UFC 232 switch has put fighters through.