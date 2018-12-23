Breaking: Jon Jones Tests Positive, UFC 232 Moved To Los Angeles

It wouldn’t be a Jon Jones return without some controversy. Now, the former champion’s scheduled return at next week’s UFC 232 has some.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that UFC 232 has been moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles:

BREAKING: UFC 232 is moving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 23, 2018

The reason for the move was that Jones has tested positive for a trace amount of the substance he was suspended for last year. USADA will not sanction Jones. However, Nevada decided not to license Jones while California will:

Jon Jones tested for a trace amount of the same metabolite that was found in his system in 2017. USADA has ruled the test was caused by a residual amount of the substance from 2017 and will not sanction Jones, but Nevada didn't feel it could license him. California will. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 23, 2018

UFC head man Dana White said on SportsCenter that while no one had screwed up as much as Jones, he didn’t do anything wrong here. Jones vs. Gus was going to move forward due to it:

Dana White on SportsCenter, says nobody has messed up more than Jon Jones, but he didn't do anything wrong in this instance and this title fight between Jones and Alexander Gustafsson needs to happen without further delay. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 23, 2018

