Breaking: Jon Jones Tests Positive, UFC 232 Moved To Los Angeles

It wouldn’t be a Jon Jones return without some controversy. Now, the former champion’s scheduled return at next week’s UFC 232 has some.
ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that UFC 232 has been moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles:
The reason for the move was that Jones has tested positive for a trace amount of the substance he was suspended for last year. USADA will not sanction Jones. However, Nevada decided not to license Jones while California will:
UFC head man Dana White said on SportsCenter that while no one had screwed up as much as Jones, he didn’t do anything wrong here. Jones vs. Gus was going to move forward due to it:
