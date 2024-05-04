Anthony Smith turns in quickfire guillotine choke win against uber prospect Vitor Petrino – UFC 301 Highlights

Back in the winner’s enclosure in a big way tonight on the main card of UFC 301, former light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith has handed Vitor Petrino his first professional loss on enemy territory, submitting the Brazilian with a hasty guillotine.

Smith, a former light heavyweight title challenger, had been sidelined since he suffered a one-sided knockout loss to incoming UFC 303 co-headliner, Khalil Rountree back in December of last year.

And weighing up a future title charge with emerging rival, Alex Pereira — the incumbent champion at the light heavyweight limit, Smith kickstarted one potential final run at the weight class tonight against the highly-touted, Petrino.

Admittedly struggling with the power of Petrino early in the first round, Nebraska managed to lock up a surprisingly taut guillotine choke on the Brazilian — who inadvertently slammed himself deeper into the choke, before tapping to the veteran former title challenger.

Claiming earlier this week how he had been obsessed with his goal of landing light heavyweight spoils, Smith explained how he may have one final run to a title under his belt.

Below, catch the highlights from Anthony Smith’s submission win at UFC 301