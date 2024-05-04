Michel Pereira stops Ihor Potieria with stunning 54 second guillotine choke – UFC 301 Highlights

Continuing on his impressive run at the middleweight limit, exciting striking talent, Michel Pereira needed less than a minute to topple opponent, Ihor Poteiria on the main card of UFC 301 tonight — wrapping up a taut guillotine choke just 54-seconds into their main card clash.

Pereira, who has landed both knockout and submissions wins over Andre Petroski, and Michal Oleksiejczuk, respectively — extended his winning run to eight straight fights with tonight’s success against Potieria.

Rocking the Ukraine native early during an exchange, Pereira then dropped the former, before backflipping into guard — appearing to catch Potieria on the chest-come-face — risking a potential ‘No Contest‘ if he landed a kick to the head of a grounded opponent.

Welcoming Portieira back to his feet, Pereira immediately wrapped up a guillotine choke on the Kyiv native, choking him unconscious after forcing a tap.

Below, catch the highlights from Michel Pereira’s submission win over Ihor Portieria