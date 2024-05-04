Michel Pereira stops Ihor Potieria with stunning 54 second guillotine choke – UFC 301 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Michel Pereira lands stunning guillotine choke win in 54 seconds against Ihor Portieria UFC 301

Continuing on his impressive run at the middleweight limit, exciting striking talent, Michel Pereira needed less than a minute to topple opponent, Ihor Poteiria on the main card of UFC 301 tonight — wrapping up a taut guillotine choke just 54-seconds into their main card clash.

Pereira Portieria UFC 301

Pereira, who has landed both knockout and submissions wins over Andre Petroski, and Michal Oleksiejczuk, respectively — extended his winning run to eight straight fights with tonight’s success against Potieria.

Michel Pereira

Rocking the Ukraine native early during an exchange, Pereira then dropped the former, before backflipping into guard — appearing to catch Potieria on the chest-come-face — risking a potential ‘No Contest‘ if he landed a kick to the head of a grounded opponent.

Michel Pereira UFC 301

Welcoming Portieira back to his feet, Pereira immediately wrapped up a guillotine choke on the Kyiv native, choking him unconscious after forcing a tap.

READ MORE:  Tom Aspinall rips 'Terrible' start times for UFC 304 card in Manchester: 'I think it's just not fair on the fans'

Below, catch the highlights from Michel Pereira’s submission win over Ihor Portieria

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts