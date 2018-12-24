USADA Clarifies Jon Jones’ Questionable UFC 232 Sample

USADA has issued a statement on the latest Jon Jones sample that has caused quite the stir less than one week away from UFC 232.

The Jon Jones saga continues. When news broke earlier today that Jones had tested positibe for a trace amount of the same metabolite that was found in his system in 2017, the MMA world was in disbelief.

However, it, unfortunately, is a reality. The Nevada State Athletic Commision (NSAC) released a statement on the ‘atypical finding’ in Jones test. And you just know that Daniel Cormier couldn’t resist himself either.

USADA has followed suit and released a statement on the Jon Jones sample and the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. Check it out here: