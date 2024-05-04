Caio Borralho scores dominant walk off KO win over Paul Craig – UFC 301 Highlights

Surging Brazilian favorite, Caio Borralho has turned in the most high-profile victory of his Octagon tenure to date tonight on the main card of UFC 301 in his natvie country, landing a dominant second round walk-off knockout win over Scottish grappler, Paul Craig.

Borralho, a two-time feature on Dana White’s Contender Series — entered tonight’s fight with Airdrie native, Craig off the back of consecutive victories against Abus Magomedov, Michal Oleksiejeczuk, Makhmud Muradov, Armen Petrosyan, and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

And dominating the grappling-heavy Craig tonight in his return to his native Brazil, Borralho rocked the Scottish submission threat countless times throughout the first and second round en route to finish, turned in a brutal eventual stoppage of the former.

Stumbling Craig on the feet once more, Caio Borralho would then follow up with a barrage of shots, eventually connecting with a straight left hand against the fence, forcing Craig to the canvas for a second round knockout win.

Off the back of his victory, Borralho called for a fight with former title challenger, Jared Cannonier in his return, who was recently booked in a headlining fight against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night Louisville later this annum.

Below, catch the highlights from Caio Borralho’s win against Paul Craig