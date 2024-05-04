Alexander Volkanovski welcomes fourth fight with Max Holloway: ‘Now that he’s got the BMF belt, we might have to do this’

Despite holding three victories over fellow former featherweight champion, Max Holloway, Australian favorite, Alexander Volkanovski has welcomed the chance to fight the Hawaiian for a fourth time – particularly now the latter holds the symbolic BMF title.

Volkanovski, a former undisputed featherweight champion and a prior pound-for-pound number one under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 298 back in February in Anaheim.

And dropping his first loss at 145lbs since his move to the Dana White-led organization, Volkanovski’s impressive title run at featherweight was halted in blistering fashion by the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria – who finished the New South Wales native with a stunning second round KO.

As for Holloway, the former featherweight kingpin most recently featured at UFC 300 last month, scoring a brutal fifth round highlight-reel knockout win over Justin Gaethje to win the previously noted BMF belt.

Alexander Volkanovski welcomes BMF clash with Max Holloway

Weighing up potential title fights against both champions, Islam Makhachev, and Ilia Topuria, respectively – Holloway may have a chance to fight Volkanovski in the future for a fourth time – given his recent BMF title acquisition.

“Would I fight him (Max Holloway) a fourth time? I mean, now that he’s got a BMF [title] we might have to do this, you know what I mean?” Alexander Volkanovski told Australian outlet, Main Event TV on Fox Sports. “I was always thinking, ‘How could you do it [a fourth fight]?’ But maybe there is that something there – I mean, there’s a BMF [title] now.”

“Maybe it’s like, for me – it’s 3-0, how can you get yourself out of bed for that?” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “A BMF [title] is something I haven’t touched before, so you know? Maybe we can do that, you know? So we’ll see what happens.”

