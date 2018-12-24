Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones’ Drug Test Forcing UFC 232 To Relocate

Jon Jones has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
It was recently announced that next week’s UFC 232 (Sat. December 29, 2018) pay-per-view (PPV) will be taking place from a new location. Instead of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the fight will go down from The Forum in Inglewood, California.
The reason for the move is due to a licensing issue with Jon Jones.
Jones will be facing Alexander Gustafsson in the main event for the light heavyweight title. However, a small trace of a banned substance was found in a recent urine sample from Jones. It turns out, the banned substance was a leftover trace from what got him suspended last year, which remained in his body over the past several months.
In turn, Nevada would be unable to license Jones in time for the fight. Thus, prompting the move to California, which has licensed Jones to compete. The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was not pleased with one fight having to be moved to a different state for one fighter.
Here’s how several MMA personalities reacted to the huge scandal on Twitter: