Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones’ Drug Test Forcing UFC 232 To Relocate

Jon Jones has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It was recently announced that next week’s UFC 232 (Sat. December 29, 2018) pay-per-view (PPV) will be taking place from a new location. Instead of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the fight will go down from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The reason for the move is due to a licensing issue with Jon Jones.

Jones will be facing Alexander Gustafsson in the main event for the light heavyweight title. However, a small trace of a banned substance was found in a recent urine sample from Jones. It turns out, the banned substance was a leftover trace from what got him suspended last year, which remained in his body over the past several months.

In turn, Nevada would be unable to license Jones in time for the fight. Thus, prompting the move to California, which has licensed Jones to compete. The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was not pleased with one fight having to be moved to a different state for one fighter.

Here’s how several MMA personalities reacted to the huge scandal on Twitter:

I’ve always been very defensive of the criticisms against ufc but I’m really not proud to be a part of this organization today. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 24, 2018

He tested positive again! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 23, 2018

17 picograms of ostarine got me 2 years. — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) December 23, 2018

If true. It is insanity https://t.co/5K6rQbYILn — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 23, 2018

once a juice head always a juice head — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 23, 2018