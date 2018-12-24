Pic: Daniel Cormier Owns Jon Jones In Brutal Instagram War Of Words

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have picked up right where they left off as they engaged in a brutal war of words on Instagram earlier today.

In case you have been living under a rock today, the “Bones” Jones saga continued in a strange way.

News broke earlier today of Jones having an ‘atypical sample’ collected by USADA on Dec. 9. As a result, the UFC 232 will be moved to The Forum in Inglewood, Ca.

This bizarre and unprecedented situation has garnered much backlash and Jones’ greatest adversary couldn’t resist. Both “DC” and “Bones” continued the beef on Instagram, and the champ had quite the response.

Take a look here:

Meanwhile this exchange just happened on Daniel Cormier’s Instagram account after he posted about tonight’s news: pic.twitter.com/VT3luF5G0q — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 24, 2018

This is the first time since UFC 12 that the promotion has had to move an entire event. However, in 1997, the UFC was forced to move the PPV from Buffalo, NY to Dothan, Alabama due to legislative restrictions.

UFC 232 is seemingly being moved to accommodate one fighter.