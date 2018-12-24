Jon Jones Releases Statement on UFC 232 Drug Test Controversy

The collective MMA world is literally exploding with the news that Jon Jones was flagged for an ‘atypical finding’ in a USADA drug test that caused UFC 232 to be moved from Las Vegas to California. It’s time Jones releases his own statement about the troubling scenario.

The mess came out of nowhere, with news breaking that Jones had been flagged for trace amounts of the exact same steroid that he had tested positive for during his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier. Nevada was unwilling to license Jones to fight Alexander Gustafsson on December 29, but the State of California was.

Cormier was quick to respond, and the NSAC soon issued their own statement. They claimed they did not have enough time to evaluate the situation. USADA then issued one of their own. CSAC executive Andy Foster even requested a ‘surprise drug test’ for Jones, which he passed.

The sequence of revelations was and still is mind-numbing. In the latest twist, Jones himself has issued an official statement via MMAjunkie’s John Morgan.

Read that statement below: