Manel Kape claims he could beat Israel Adesanya in a street fight: ‘I’m undefeated in the streets’

Manel Kape believes he could take Israel Adesanya in a street fight.

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON podcast with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, ‘Starboy’ claimed that he could take ‘The Last Stylebender’ in a scrap, regardless of the size disparity between the two.

Manel Kape was asked if he could beat Israel Adesanya in a street fight:



"I'm undefeated in the streets… I already beat many guys of his size. I don't give a f*** [about his size]…



Put him in front of me in the streets and we're gonna see… [Adesanya] is pretty good, I'm… pic.twitter.com/EBGzZ7kECg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 1, 2024

“I’m undefeated in the streets. I don’t give a f*ck. I beat already many, many, many guys of his size. I don’t give a f*ck [about his size],” Kape said. “Put him in front of me in the streets, and we’re gonna see. It’s everything in the street… I’m pretty good too, brother” (h/t MiddleEasy).

It’s a pretty bold statement coming from Kape who stands at 5’6″ and regularly fights at 125 pounds — when he actually makes weight. By comparison Adesanya is 6’4″ tall and fights at middleweight, a weight class 60 pounds heavier than the one Kape calls home.

It’s certainly not the first time Kape has had something negative to say about fighters out of City Kickboxing in New Zealand. Last year, ‘Starboy’ went in on Adesanya’s teammate, Kai Kara-France, calling him and the entire gym a “bunch of f****ts” during a post-fight interview.

Manel Kape continues fighting for his first uFC title opportunity while Adesanya prepares for his 12th career championship scrap

Manel Kape has won his last four fights inside the Octagon. Unfortunately, the streak has done little in the way of earning him a title opportunity amid a slew of canceled clashes. ‘Starboy’ was forced to withdraw from a fight with Matheus Nicolau on two separate occasions, one of which was because he failed to make the flyweight limit.

However, it should be noted that multiple fights, including bouts with Kai Kara-France, Deiveson Figueiredo, Alex Perez, Rogério Bontorin, and Alexandre Pantoja were all scrapped for a variety of issues, none of which were Kape’s fault.

As for Adesanya, the ‘Stylebender’ is primed for a big return in 2024 after losing his middleweight crown for the second time in a year. The former two-time titleholder is expected to square off with reigning 185-pound king Dricus Du Plessis when he steps back inside the Octagon, though no official announcements have been made.

Watch the full JAXXON podcast episode below: