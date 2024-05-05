Jose Aldo returns from retirement with stellar decision win over Jonathan Martinez in Brazil – UFC 301 Highlights

Former undisputed featherweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Jose Aldo rolled back the clock tonight in Rio de Janeiro, landing a one-sided unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) victory over streaking bantamweight contender, Jonathan Martinez in the co-main event of UFC 301.

Aldo, a former undisputed featherweight champion, who received his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame ‘Fighter Wing’ last summer, ended a two-year retirement from mixed martial arts tonight in his co-main event return to Brazil against the above-mentioned Factory X MMA staple, Martinez.

Showing off his much-evolved boxing arsenal — following a pair of boxing bouts that took place in his two years away from the Octagon, Aldo managed to take the first two rounds against Martinez with relative ease on the feet.

And in the third and final round, turning the screw on an aggressive Martinez who sought out a finish of his own to keep his impressive six-fight winning run alive, was clipped with a staggering left hook from Jose Aldo — before he found himself on the receiving end of a takedown from the Manaus native.

Turning in a unanimous judging win to much avail in front of his home crowd, Aldo, who completed his contractual obligations with his win tonight against Martinez, hinted at a meeting with promotional brass in order to potentially trash out one final championship run.

Below, catch the highlights from Jose Aldo’s decision win in his UFC 301 return

