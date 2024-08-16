BREAKING: Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree Jr. Light Heavyweight Title Match – UFC 307 Matchups Revealed

UFC president Dana White just made a series of official announcements regarding UFC 307, including Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. with light heavyweight crown on the line.

UFC 307

UFC 307 will be hosted at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 5.

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Poatan’ Alex Pereira, the popular Brazilian fan-favorite will again fight in a UFC title match. He has gone a perfect 4-0 in the light heavyweight division defeating former title-holders Jan Błachowicz, Jamahal Hill, and Jiří Procházka twice. ‘Poatan’ won and has defended his throne all by way of knockout.

On October 5, he will face the US-born Khalil Rountree Jr. who is on a five-fight win streak in the light heavyweight division. Most notably, he is coming off an impressive knockout win over former title contender Anthony Smith. The US-born athlete will look to use his Muay Thai to stop the division king.

Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña

Also featured at UFC 307, Raquel Pennington will put her recently won bantamweight title on the line against the former division champion Julianna Peña. Pennington is currently on a six-fight win streak. “The Venezuelan Vixen” will look to recapture her former gold.

Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira

As we had previously reported for UFC 307, the October 5 event will also see Olympic medalist Kayla Harrison face the top-ranked Ketlen Vieira, likely for a number one contender slot.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 13: Kayla Harrison reacts to the end of the round in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Movsar Evloev

UFC 307 will also host the unbeaten grappling machine Movsar Evloev will look to continue his attack on the featherweight division against Aljamain Sterling. “Funk Master” is a former title contender at bantamweight who is now competing at featherweight, and just coming off of a win against Calvin Kattar.

The fight card will also see Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista, Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland, and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley. UFC 307 in Salt Lake City booked for October 5 is full of great matchups.