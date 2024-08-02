More Sources: Kayla Harrison to Fight Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

As previously reported by LowKickMMA, more sources have come forward to confirm Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison vs Ketlen Vieira

Brazil’s Ketlen Vieira is coming off of a victory in 2023 and is in the top three rankings for the women’s bantamweight division. Vieira has a background as a submission fighter. The 32-year-old ‘Fenômeno’ is hoping to get another win to jump into a title shot against current champ Raquel Pennington.

The US-born Kayla Harrison, the PFL and Olympic star made quite a splash in her UFC debut as she submitted former champion Holly Holm in the second round. Harrison has been the target of much trash talk from former titleholder Julianna Pena. But, Harrison is focused on UFC gold.

The bantamweight division has been quite chaotic since all-time great Amanda Nunes vacated her title and retired in 2023. Kayla Harrison vs Ketlen Vieira will likely be a title eliminator. At UFC 307, Kayla Harrison vs Ketlen Vieira is expected to go down, and the winner to face the division champion Raquel Pennington. Pennington captured the vacant title when she defeated Mayra Bueno Silva earlier in 2024.

Ketlen Vieira

The Brazilian Ketlen Vieira is looking to show off her dangerous grappling game. She has a black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Judo. Additionally, she holds the record for the highest takedown defense in her division. Throughout her UFC career, she has defeated notable fighters such as Holly Holm, Miesha Tate, Cat Zingano, and Olympic wrestler Sara McMann.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison earned multiple gold medals in the Olympics representing the USA in Judo, in 2012 and 2016. Additionally, she earned multiple championship titles for Judo at international and national levels over the years. Since switching to competing in MMA, she has earned multiple titles in the PFL and recently began competing in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

Kayla Harrison vs Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 is set to take place on October 5 and the location is not yet confirmed. The event is expected to also feature Jose Aldo and Aljamain Sterling, among others.