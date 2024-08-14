Chris Curtis signals withdrawal from UFC 307 Fight against Kevin Holland: ‘f***ed up real bad’

Chris Curtis has seemingly revealed that he will not be fighting Kevin Holland at UFC 307.

Right now, UFC 307 in Salt Lake City is in need of a big main event. It was expected that Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway would be able to fit into that slot, but instead, their showdown has been pushed back to UFC 308.

So, UFC 307 needs some star power. The good news was that a host of fun fights had been scheduled for the rest of the main card and prelims, including one hell of a collision between Chris Curtis and Kevin Holland.

While neither man is knocking on the door of a title shot, they are both more than good enough to put on a real show. So, the expectations were high ahead of fight night.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen. During a recent social media interaction, Curtis and Holland appeared to hint at the fact that their bout will no longer be going ahead.

can infer from tonight and this post that Chris Curtis is OUT of #UFC307 vs Kevin Holland https://t.co/caj6feePy8 pic.twitter.com/Xpcnkpev6a — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 14, 2024

Chris Curtis out of Kevin Holland fight?

Holland: “F***ing Chris.”

Curtis: “Yeah, that’s my fault, my bad Kev. I f***ed up, I f***ed up a little bit. My bad. See you next time, I guess [laughing].”

If Chris Curtis messed up, as was suggested, then that may mean he’s sustained some kind of injury. If that’s the case, there’s plenty of time to find a replacement for Holland ahead of fight week in Utah. He’s taken on plenty of guys on short notice before and we can’t imagine this is going to slow him down.

When it comes to Curtis, he continues to serve as an incredibly unpredictable fighter in the UFC. At one point, it genuinely felt as if he could be on the verge of making some noise in the top five. Alas, after winning just one of his last four, the 37-year-old needs to go back to the drawing board.