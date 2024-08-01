Report – Jose Aldo set to fight Mario Bautista in return at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo is set to make his second outing of the year since his Octagon return, taking on bantamweight contender, Mario Bautista at UFC 307 in October at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Aldo, a fan-favorite veteran and inaugural UFC featherweight champion, made his return to mixed martial arts at UFC 301 back in May in his native Brazil, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over Jonathan Martinez – in the final fight on his deal.

As for Bautista, the current number twelve ranked bantamweight contender is currently in the midst of an impressive six-fight winning spree in the Octagon, most recently beating Ricky Simon in a unanimous decision effort at UFC Vegas 84 back in January.

News of Jose Aldo’s return to action against Mario Bautista at UFC 307 was first reported by Brazilian outlet, AgFight.

BREAKING! UFC encaminha Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista para o dia 5 de outubro — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) August 1, 2024

Making his return to action on home soil at UFC 301 earlier this year, Manaus striking veteran, Aldo made good on his comeback to mixed martial arts with a decision win over the above-mentioned, Martinez.

Aldo, an inductee into the promotion’s Hall of Fame, made his return to action following a two-year layoff – following a prior decision defeat against incoming Noche UFC headliner and title challenger, Merab Dvalishvili.

Prior to that defeat, the streaking Aldo had turned in consecutive victories over Marlon Vera, compatriot, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font in impressive displays.

While an official headliner for UFC 307 has yet to be determined at the time of publication, an undisputed bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington, and former champion, Julianna Pena is expected to feature in the organization’s return to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.