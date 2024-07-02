Alex Pereira offers to fight at UFC 305 in stunning August return after huge win at UFC 303: ‘This guy is crazy’

Off the back of his blistering knockout win over former champion, Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 over the course of last weekend, undisputed light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira has already staked his claim for a fight in just two months time at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former undisputed middleweight gold holder, turned in a second career victory over the above-mentioned, Prochazka last weekend – felling the Czech Republic finisher with an hellacious second round high-kick knockout.

Alex Pereira already planning return at UFC 305 in Australia

And already returning to sparring in Danbury, Connecticut just two days after his stunning victory at UFC 303 – Pereira, who received a special $303,000 post-fight bonus for his win at UFC 303, is already planning a return in just two months time, according to his head coach.

“Alex Pereira is definitely fighting in the second semester of 2024, 100 percent,” Plinio Cruz told MMA Fighting. “The next few months, they’re going to come up with something – this guy’s crazy, maybe that’s why he trained [two days after UFC 303]. He said, ‘Listen, this is my second sparring for my camp for Perth, I want to fight on that card.’ I said, ‘No, no, no. Pump the brakes a little bit. I wouldn’t be surprised [if Alex Pereira fights at UFC 305]. He’s crazy, bro – maybe, you never know.”

Already having a set headliner, UFC 305 is slated to be topped by an undisputed middleweight title fight – with the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis, taking on the returning former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya – who received flak on social media for his nonchalant reaction to arch-rival, Pereira’s knockout win over Prochazka during International Fight Week,

In terms of potential opponents for Pereira next, the Sao Paulo finisher has staked his claim for a long-anticipated heavyweight climb, and has received callouts from the likes of surging contender, Magomed Ankalaev – while former foe, Jan Blachowicz also claimed to have the counter to the Brazilian’s apparent “magic”.

Who would you like Alex Pereira to fight next after his victory at UFC 303?