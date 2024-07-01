Jan Blachowicz calls for rematch fight with Alex Pereira after UFC 303: ‘I have the counter spell for your magic’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz has once more challenged the current division gold holder, Alex Pereira to a rematch fight – this time for the crown, claiming he possesses the “counter spell” to the Brazilian’s apparent magic and shamanic forces.

Pereira, the current light heavyweight champion and a former undisputed middleweight gold holder, headlined UFC 303 over the course of last weekend during International Fight Week, taking on former champion, Jiri Prochazka in a title fight rematch.

And stopping the Czech Republic native in the second round, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira launched a stunning high-kick, felling the ex-champion with a massive shot, to retain his crown for the second time this year already.

Making his 205lbs debut against the above-mentioned, Blachowicz back in July of last year following the end of his middleweight title reign, Pereira would land a close, debated split decision win over the Polish veteran, before going on to land the vacant title.

Jan Blachowicz calls for rematch with Alex Pereira next

Sidelined through a shoulder injury which ruled him from a UFC 297 rematch with Aleksandar Rakic, former KSW champion, Blachowicz claimed to have the key to beat the current champion after UFC 303.

“@AlexPereiraUFC a great KO victory, but I have a counter spell for your magic…” Jan Blachowicz posted on his official X account.

@AlexPereiraUFC a great KO Victory, but I have a counter spell for your magic… — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) June 30, 2024

And welcoming the chance to take on all comers after his win over Prochakza – after receiving a distinct call out from the surging, Magomed Ankalaev, two-weight champion, Pereira also echoed his desire to compete for a historic third championship in a move to the heavyweight limit.

“I think that’s in my future,” Alex Pereira said of a heavyweight move following his devastating win at UFC 303. “You know, I said that the last time I was here [inside the Octagon]. There didn’t seem to be a lot of interest in the organization, but I’m here, and I’m available and I do think that’s in my future.”

