Video – Alex Pereira returns to sparring just 2 days after massive knockout victory at UFC 303

ByRoss Markey
Alex Pereira returns to sparring just 2 days after stunning knockout at UFC 303

Turning in a dominant victory in his return at UFC 303 on short-notice over the course of the weekend, Alex Pereira is already sparring with his teammates once more in Danbury, Connecticut – just two days after his impressive win against Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current undisputed light heavyweight gold holder, headlined the promotion’s International Fight Week return over the course of the weekend, taking on the above-mentioned Prochazka in a monstrous rematch.

77726927232

And emerging from the clash largely unscathed, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira added to his lengthy highlight-reel at UFC 303, stopping Czech Republic native, Prochazka with a brutal second round high-kick knockout in Las Vegas.

READ MORE:  Jiri Prochazka doubles down on claim that Alex Pereira is using 'spirits' and 'dirty practices' ahead of UFC 303

Weighing up a heavyweight move in the immediate aftermath of his victory, Pereira has both fan and pundit backing to make a move to the division in search of a historic third championship reign, according to UFC leader, Dana White.

gettyimages 2159892562 612x612 1

“I’m standing up there with the belt and I had Joe Rogan in my ear the whole time we were up there: Let him (Alex Pereira) fight [at] heavyweight, come on, just do it,’” Dana White told assembled media following to fight again, right away. He’s that guy. He’s a savage, man, an absolute stud.”

Alex Pereira calls for heavyweight move after huge knockout win at UFC 303 I think that it's in my future

Admitting he is open to “anybody” in his next outing inside the Octagon, Pereira has already received numerous callouts from the likes of Jamahal Hill, and Magomed Anklaev – who vowed to knock him out, as well as former champion and prior-foe, Jan Blachowicz.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira stops Jiri Prochazka with brutal high kick KO to defend title again - UFC 303 Highlights

Alex Pereira returns to sparring 2 days after knockout win at UFC 303

Appearing to already polish up his tools just 48 hours removed from his fight with Prochazka, Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira is already sharing his mats with training partners in Danbury after UFC 303, sparring, no less. 

What’s Alex Pereira’s next move after his huge win at UFC 303?

READ MORE:  Michelle Waterson retires in emotional moment after loss to Gillian Robertson - UFC 303 Highlights

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts