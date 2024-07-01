Video – Alex Pereira returns to sparring just 2 days after massive knockout victory at UFC 303

Turning in a dominant victory in his return at UFC 303 on short-notice over the course of the weekend, Alex Pereira is already sparring with his teammates once more in Danbury, Connecticut – just two days after his impressive win against Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current undisputed light heavyweight gold holder, headlined the promotion’s International Fight Week return over the course of the weekend, taking on the above-mentioned Prochazka in a monstrous rematch.

And emerging from the clash largely unscathed, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira added to his lengthy highlight-reel at UFC 303, stopping Czech Republic native, Prochazka with a brutal second round high-kick knockout in Las Vegas.

Weighing up a heavyweight move in the immediate aftermath of his victory, Pereira has both fan and pundit backing to make a move to the division in search of a historic third championship reign, according to UFC leader, Dana White.

“I’m standing up there with the belt and I had Joe Rogan in my ear the whole time we were up there: Let him (Alex Pereira) fight [at] heavyweight, come on, just do it,’” Dana White told assembled media following to fight again, right away. He’s that guy. He’s a savage, man, an absolute stud.”

Admitting he is open to “anybody” in his next outing inside the Octagon, Pereira has already received numerous callouts from the likes of Jamahal Hill, and Magomed Anklaev – who vowed to knock him out, as well as former champion and prior-foe, Jan Blachowicz.

Alex Pereira returns to sparring 2 days after knockout win at UFC 303

Appearing to already polish up his tools just 48 hours removed from his fight with Prochazka, Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira is already sharing his mats with training partners in Danbury after UFC 303, sparring, no less.

Defend UFC title on Saturday ✅

Put toes back into place after scoring vicious head kick KO ✅

Return to sparring on Monday ✅



Alex Pereira is a savage. pic.twitter.com/LbV5edH3aT — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 1, 2024

What’s Alex Pereira’s next move after his huge win at UFC 303?