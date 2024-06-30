Dana White weighs up heavyweight super fight for Alex Pereira after UFC 303: ‘That’s what people wanna see’

UFC CEO, Dana White admits that while he’s not sold on the idea of former two-weight champion, Alex Pereira making a heavyweight divisional leap following last night’s stunning victory in Las Vegas, he knows fans and pundits are clamoring for it.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, headlined UFC 303 overnight in a short-notice rematch against Czech Republic star, Jiri Prochazka.

And landing his second career win over the former titleholder, Pereira scored a devastating second round high-kick and strikes knockout win over Prochazka, successfully defending his light heavyweight crown for the second time.

Welcoming the chance to make a heavyweight move ever since his thunderous knockout win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 earlier this annum, Sao Paulo striker, Pereira echoed those calls overnight in the immediate aftermath of his win.

“I think that’s in my future,” Alex Pereira said of a heavyweight move following his devastating win at UFC 303. “You know, I said that the last time I was here [inside the Octagon]. There didn’t seem to be a lot of interest in the organization, but I’m here, and I’m available and I do think that’s in my future.”

Dana White aware of Alex Pereira’s heavyweight title fight plans

And while the above-mentioned, White is unsure on Pereira’s future at the heavyweight limit in a bid to become the first three-division champion in Octagon history, he acknowledged fan interest and pundit clamor alike.

“I’m standing up there with the belt and I had Joe Rogan in my ear the whole time we were up there: Let him (Alex Pereira) fight [at] heavyweight, come on, just do it,’” Dana White told assembled media following UFC 303. “I know that’s what people wanna see. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

“When we were talking to him tonight, he doesn’t give a sh*t,” White explained. “He said, ‘I’ll fight at heavyweight. I’ll fight wherever you want, whenever you want.’ He’s ready to turn around and wants to fight again, right away. He’s that guy. He’s a savage, man, an absolute stud.”

How do you think Alex Pereira fares at the heavyweight limit after UFC 303?