Israel Adesanya warns Dricus du Plessis with UFC 305 title fight official: ‘Don’t be afraid. Be terrified’

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is officially slated to meet with incumbent divisional titleholder, Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 in two months’ time – and has warned him to be “terrified” to face him in Perth.

Adesanya, a former two-time middleweight gold holder, has been sidelined since last September, suffering a stunning upset title loss to Sean Strickland in the pair’s championship fight ‘Downunder’.

As for South African star, du Plessis, the incumbent middleweight champion headlined UFC 297 back in January, landing a controversial split decision win over the above-mentioned common-opponent, Strickland in Canada.

Israel Adesanya issues warning to Dricus du Plessis

Now officially scheduled to headline UFC 305 in Australia against reigning champion, du Plessis as he vows to become a three-time titleholder at 185lbs, Adesanya released a promotional video ahead of his fight with the Pretoria native – which included a steadfast warning to him.

Israel Adesanya just posted this promo video for his upcoming fight against Dricus du Plessis at #UFC305



"Don't be afraid. Be terrified." 😳



🎥 IG / @stylebender #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Y4cJGul6y2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 18, 2024

Without a victory since April of last year in Miami, Adesanya managed to land his second middleweight title in undisputed fashion, rallying to finish current light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira with a stunning second round KO in ‘The Sunshine State’.

Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank – USA TODAY Sports

With his defeat to the previously mentioned, Strickland, Adesanya set an unwanted record by becoming the first fighter in the history of the organization to lose his championship title twice in the space of a calendar year.

Mandatory Credit: Vaughan Ridley

Forever linked with a return on likely hostile territory in Perth, du Plessis claimed that any chance Adesanya had of fighting him came on his terms strictly.

Who do you think wins at UFC 305: Dricus du Plessis or Israel Adesanya?