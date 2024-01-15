Zlatan Ibrahimovic sends fans into raptures, appears to hint at UFC 300 return fight for Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been continually linked with an earth-shattering return to mixed martial arts this year at UFC 300 – as soon as April. And despite confirmation from his coach, Javier Mendez how his past student is not lining up a return fight, the Russian’s close friend, former professional footballer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has added fuel to the fire on a massive comeback.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion and prior pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter under the banner of the promotion, called time on his professional career back in 2020, boasting an unbeaten 29-0 professional record.

Bowing out after a massive title unification win over then-interim champion, Justin Gaethje, Nurmagomedov has since been linked with multiple comebacks to the sport – with UFC boss, Dana White pursuing a blockbuster fight between the Dagestan favorite and his arch-rival, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor in a rematch most notably.

And speculation began to persist over the course of last weekend regarding a stunning retirement-snapping return for Nurmagomedov, with Chael Sonnen linking the American Kickboxing Academy mainstay to a UFC 300 return and welterweight title siege against Leon Edwards.

“Coach Javier Mendez, owner and leader of the American Kickboxing Academy, came out in an interview and said that Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is back training with me,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “He said, ‘Khabib always goes to practice, but he only trains with me when he’s getting ready for a fight.’ And that is all I know.”

“There is a reason that Leon (Edwards) versus Belal (Muhammad) did not get made,” Sonnen claimed. “It was expected and it was planned. Something became available. This is nothing more than a rumor, but it’s a rumor that came from coach Mendez, who’s training him (Khabib Nurmagomedov), who says, ‘I don’t train him unless it’s for a fight.’ It’s fascinating.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic adds fuel to Khabib Nurmagomedov return rumors

And despite confirmation from the above-mentioned, Mendez that Nurmagomedov is not lining up a fighting comeback, the latter’s friend, former AC MIlan striker, Ibrahimovic posed for pictures with the ex-UFC star at the San Siro in Milan over the weekend – posting a picture simply captioned, “UFC 300”.

Khabib Nurmagomedov 🤝 Zlatan Ibrahimović



📍San Siro Stadium – Milan, Italy pic.twitter.com/BWi3FQogIW — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 14, 2024

