Khabib Nurmagomedov linked with shocking UFC 300 return in fight against Leon Edwards: ‘Something became available’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been linked today with a stunning return to the UFC – in a massive welterweight title siege against undisputed gold holder, Leon Edwards atop UFC 300 in April.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound one ranked fighter under the Dana White-led promotional banner, called time on his career back in late 2020, following a successful title unification win over then-interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje.

Officially vacating his lightweight crown at the beginning of the following year, Nurmagomedov has been linked with a return to the Octagon in the time since, however, has yet to make good on a return to competition in search of a perfect professional 30-0 record.

Khabib Nurmagomedov linked with UFC 300 return

However, according to former light heavyweight and middleweight title chaser, Chael Sonnen, rumors are circulating that Nurmagomedov is gearing up for a stunning return to the Octagon in a welterweight title charge against Birmingham native, Edwards.

“Coach Javier Mendez, owner and leader of the American Kickboxing Academy, came out in an interview and said that Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is back training with me,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “He said, ‘Khabib always goes to practice, but he only trains with me when he’s getting ready for a fight.’ And that is all I know.”

“There is a reason that Leon (Edwards) versus Belal (Muhammad) did not get made,” Sonnen claimed. “It was expected and it was planned. Something became available. This is nothing more than a rumor, but it’s a rumor that came from coach Mendez, who’s training him (Khabib Nurmagomedov), who says, ‘I don’t train him unless it’s for a fight.’ It’s fascinating.”

Expected to make his return at UFC 300 in April himself, undisputed welterweight champion, Edwards recorded his second successful defense of the crown back in December with a unanimous decision shutout win over former interim gold holder, Colby Covington.

Would you like to see Khabib Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 300?