Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach, Javier Mendez, Squashes Rumors of His Return to Headline UFC 300

Legendary MMA coach Javier Mendez claims there is no truth to the rumors that Khabib Nurmagomdeov is returning to the Octagon to headline UFC 300.

MMA Twitter has been abuzz ever since former three-time title challenger Chael Sonnen suggested that the UFC is angling to book Nurmagomedov’s long-awaited comeback for the massive milestone event. The American Gangster’ even suggested that the former lightweight champ would return to challenge current welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards.

With the promotion yet to announce Belal Muhammad as the next man in line for a shot at Edwards’ crown, fight fans and media outlets were quick to run with Sonnen’s report, no matter how crazy it sounded.

Less than 24 hours later, the American Kickboxing Academy founder attempted to dispell the rumors in an exclusive comment made to combat sports journalist Helen Yee.

🚨 BREAKING: Exclusive from Coach Javier Mendez, Khabib will NOT be fighting at #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/eINqXC3rZn — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) January 13, 2024

“Stop all this nonsense regarding Khabib coming back and me and him training,” Mendez said in the video clip. “There’s been no such thing happening. We’re not discussing training. We never have. Khabib is still devoted to what he said. He’s devoting time to his family. He’s not working people’s corners. He’s not ever going to fight. “To my knowledge, it’s never been spoken about and to my knowledge, he’s been [in Dubai] the last few days. He just left yesterday and nothing has ever been discussed about fighting. No training, no nothing. We train together actually, but we’re doing cardio. We’re not doing any kind of kickboxing or MMA training whatsoever. So stop the clickbait. Got it?”

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time a fighter or their coach has attempted to squash a rumor that hit a little too close to home.

Is there any chance we see ‘The Eagle’ back inside the Octagon on April 13, or is Uncle Chael just telling us another fib?