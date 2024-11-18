Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC fight between Yan Xiaonan and Tabatha Ricci is set to be an exciting matchup in the women’s strawweight division. Scheduled for November 23, 2024, at UFC Fight Night 248 in Macau, this bout will serve as the co-main event of the evening.

Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci – Odds

The odds for the upcoming fight between Yan Xiaonan and Tabatha Ricci at UFC Fight Night 248 in Macau are quite interesting. As of now, Yan Xiaonan is considered the favorite in this matchup, with odds of -190. This means that if you were to bet $190 on Yan, you would potentially win $100 if she emerges victorious. If you like betting in MMA make sure to check out more on betting cricket right here.

On the other hand, Tabatha Ricci is the underdog in this bout, with odds of +160. This indicates that a $100 bet on Ricci could potentially yield a $160 profit if she pulls off the upset. These odds suggest that while the bookmakers favor Yan to win, they don’t see it as an overwhelming mismatch. The relatively close odds reflect the competitive nature of this fight and acknowledge Ricci’s recent success and potential to challenge the higher-ranked Yan.

It’s worth noting that Yan’s status as the favorite likely stems from her higher ranking and more extensive UFC experience, including a recent title shot.

Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci

Currently ranked #2 in the UFC strawweight division, China’s Yan Xiaonan is coming off a title challenge loss against Zhang Weili at UFC 300. At 35 years old, Yan brings a wealth of experience to the octagon with a record of 17 wins and 4 losses. Known for her striking ability, Yan has secured 7 of her victories by knockout or technical knockout. She has a background in Sanda which is a Chinese style of kickboxing.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

On the other side, Tabatha Ricci is ranked #10 in the division and will enter the fight on a two-fight winning streak. At 29 years old, Ricci boasts a record of 11 wins and 2 losses. Her most recent victory came via unanimous decision against Angela Hill at UFC on ESPN 62. Ricci’s fighting style is more grappling-oriented, with 2 of her wins coming by submission. She has a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Judo and sports a black belt in both martial arts.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 24: (L-R) Tabatha Ricci of Brazil battles Angela Hill in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

For Yan, this fight represents an opportunity to bounce back from her title loss and potentially position herself for another shot at the championship. Ricci, on the other hand, sees this as a chance to break into the top 5 of the division and establish herself as a serious contender.

This matchup is particularly intriguing due to the contrast in styles. Yan’s striking-heavy approach will be pitted against Ricci’s grappling skills. China’s Yan has struggled in the past against grapplers so ‘Baby Shark‘ Ricci likely has a great opportunity here.

The outcome of this fight could significantly impact the landscape of the UFC women’s strawweight division, making it a must-watch for MMA fans.