UFC Leadership Supports Conor McGregor’s Bid to Become President of Ireland

Amid claims from UFC star, Conor McGregor that he is set to chase the Republic of Ireland Presidency this year, the outspoken Dublin striker has received support from the combat sports leader over the course of the weekend.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion in the promotion, infamously visited The White House in Washington for St. Patrick’s Day — meeting with incumbent President, Donald Trump.

And taking aim at Irish politicians, McGregor, 36, claimed the country was rife for an alleged “illegal immigration racket” due to corruption and inept leadership.

“What is going on in Ireland is a travesty,” Conor McGregor said. “Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness due to the illegal immigration racket.

“Ireland and America, we are siblings,” McGregor claimed. “We consider America our big sibling. So it’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, prosperous country for 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, [to] come back to their home.”

Conor McGregor backed by UFC to become new Irish President

And last week to boot, McGregor confirmed his plan to run for the Presidency of the Republic of Ireland, which seems to be an almost fruitless venture already.

However, as far as support for the polarizing figure is concerned, the UFC are apparently behind his bid — with promotional executive, David Shaw claiming he is confident McGregor would do “a great job” in the role.

“I think he’d (Conor McGregor) do a great job, he seems pretty passionate, you know, he had a very impassioned speech at the White House, he raised a number of very important topics,” Shaw told assembled media after UFC London. “Um, and let’s just see you know, kind of, you know, I mean I know he’s like pushing for the, you know, this is the ultimate democracy so let’s see what the people think “