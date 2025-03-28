Ex-Champion Deontay Wilder Returns to the Boxing Ring on June 27

ByCraig Pekios
Deontay Wilder is back!

In a somewhat surprising announcement, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will return to the boxing ring on June 27 for a 10-round clash against Tyrrell Herndon in Wichita, Kansas. ESPN was the first to report the matchup.

Once upon a time, Wilder was considered to be one of the most fearsome boxers in the heavyweight division, knocking out opponents in 42 of his 43 wins. However, Wilder has only won one of his last five fights, that being a first-round KO against Robert Helenius in October 2022.

Before that, he lost back-to-back bouts against Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder seeks much-needed win against a veteran journeyman

Since then, he’s come up short against Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, leading many to believe that it might be time for the former WBC heavyweight champion to hang up his gloves. Instead, he’ll take on Herndon, a 37-year-old journeyman from San Antonio with a record of 24-5 with 15 KOs.

Since suffering a second-round TKO loss to undefeated Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez in October 2023, Hendon has won three in a row, with his most recent being a six-round split decision victory over Rudy Silvas in his native Texas.

“This is Wilder’s legacy reloaded, he’s still one of the hardest punchers in boxing,” promoter Joshua Chasse of Global Combat Collective said in a statement. “He’s on the road back to becoming the heavyweight champion of the world, and this is the first step.”

