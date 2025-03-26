Alex Pereira reveals UFC 313 title fight loss scrapped heavyweight debut plans this year

Former two-weight champion, Alex Pereira has revealed plans to make either a heavyweight division leap — or a move to professional boxing were scuppered off the back of his title fight loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Pereira, who headlined the promotion’s flagship return to North America earlier this month, dropped his light heavyweight crown in a controversial and much-debated unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) defeat to arch-rival, Ankalaev.

With the blemish, Pereira saw his unbeaten run at the light heavyweight limit come to an end to boot. Just last year, Pereira had turned in a trio of consecutive knockout wins over title challengers, Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree in a stunning campaign annum.

And ahead of his UFC 313 return, Pereira was linked massively with an expected heavyweight move — to take on a combination of either champions, Jon Jones, or Tom Aspinall in a gigantic super fight later this year.

Furthermore, the former GLORY Kickboxing kingpin was also welcomed as a potential opponent by former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Alex Pereira planned heavyweight move with UFC 313 victory

And according to the Sao Paulo star, he was targeting either one of those options next before dropping his belt to Ankalaev earlier this month.

“The next reasonable step would be his weight class to defend,” Plinio Cruz translated for Alex Pereira during his interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “But if it was his choice, he wouldn’t have defended the title after that fight [with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313]. He would have gone to heavyweight, UFC or boxing.”

Alex Pereira still believes he won rounds 1,3, and 5 at UFC 313.



"That definitely was not my best performance. I definitely was not on. It was more like an off day. I didn't feel right." pic.twitter.com/CJaqFvT9Jt — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 26, 2025

But next on the agenda for the former duel-weight champion appears to be an immediate title rematch with Ankalaev, with both claiming a potential August meeting on a flagship card in the UFC works for them.