Why Sean Brady Says Philly Fans Are ‘A Different Breed’ — The Tough Love That Fuels His Fight

Sean Brady thinks fans from Philly are the best fans in the world. Though, he may be a bit biased.

Brady scored the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career on Saturday, handily defeating former welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards in the Brit’s backyard. Brady finished ‘Rocky’ in the fourth round via guillotine, extending his unbeaten streak to three and potentially putting himself in pole position for a shot at the 170-pound division’s top prize.

After getting the job done in front of a hostile crowd in the UK, Brady hopes that soon, he’ll get the chance to compete in front of his hometown crowd in The City of Brotherly Love before long.

“Philly is a different breed, man,” Brady told LowKick MMA and other reporters during the UFC London post-fight press conference. “They’re ride or die. They’ll boo you just as quick as they’ll cheer you, but that’s what makes them the best fans in the world. “If you’re from Philly, you already know. Win or lose, they’re gonna let you hear it. But that’s just love, Philly love, you know?”

With Sean Brady’s big win in London, is it time for the UFC to head back to Philly?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has hosted events in Philadelphia three times, the last coming in 2019 when the promotion served up a Fight Night card headlined by a lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza. The main card also saw Paul Craig, Josh Emmett, and Jack Hermansson score finishes on the night.

With Brady teed up for a shot at welterweight gold sooner rather than later, perhaps it’s time the UFC get ready for a return to The Birthplace of America.