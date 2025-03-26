“Haters in His Own Circle” Former UFC Champ Warns Leon Edwards of Jealous Backstabbers Amid Career Crisis

Leon Edwards, the former UFC welterweight champion, finds himself at a crossroads in his career following a string of recent losses. The Birmingham native, who once stood atop the division, has now suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in his professional career.

Michael Bisping On Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards’ latest setback came at UFC London, where he was dominated and submitted by Sean Brady in the fourth round. This loss followed his title defeat to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304, marking a significant downturn for “Rocky.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who knows a thing or two about career adversity, has offered his thoughts on Edwards’ situation. Bisping warns that Leon Edwards may soon find his support network dwindling:

“You’re gonna see all the fair-weather friends. He comes from Birmingham, where he knows a lot of people and has a lot of support, but I guarantee—just like everywhere—there’s going to be people that are jealous. There’ll be people that are haters; there’ll be people that are talking [ __ ], maybe even in his own circle, because they’re all goddamn jealous.”

As Edwards grapples with his recent losses, he may indeed find himself facing not only professional challenges but personal ones as well. The 33-year-old Edwards now finds himself in a precarious position within the UFC’s welterweight division. Once at the pinnacle of the sport, having dethroned Kamaru Usman in spectacular fashion, Edwards now faces the daunting task of rebuilding his career and reclaiming his spot among the division’s elite.

With Belal Muhammad set to defend his newly acquired title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, and Sean Brady’s stock rising after his dominant performance, Edwards must carefully consider his path forward. The coming months will be crucial for Edwards as he seeks to regain his footing in the UFC. Whether he can overcome this adversity and silence the doubters remains to be seen.