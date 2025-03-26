“Haters in His Own Circle” Former UFC Champ Warns Leon Edwards of Jealous Backstabbers Amid Career Crisis

ByTimothy Wheaton
"Haters in His Own Circle" Former UFC Champ Warns Leon Edwards of Jealous Backstabbers Amid Career Crisis

Leon Edwards, the former UFC welterweight champion, finds himself at a crossroads in his career following a string of recent losses. The Birmingham native, who once stood atop the division, has now suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in his professional career.

Michael Bisping On Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards’ latest setback came at UFC London, where he was dominated and submitted by Sean Brady in the fourth round. This loss followed his title defeat to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304, marking a significant downturn for “Rocky.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who knows a thing or two about career adversity, has offered his thoughts on Edwards’ situation. Bisping warns that Leon Edwards may soon find his support network dwindling:

“You’re gonna see all the fair-weather friends. He comes from Birmingham, where he knows a lot of people and has a lot of support, but I guarantee—just like everywhere—there’s going to be people that are jealous. There’ll be people that are haters; there’ll be people that are talking [ __ ], maybe even in his own circle, because they’re all goddamn jealous.”

As Edwards grapples with his recent losses, he may indeed find himself facing not only professional challenges but personal ones as well. The 33-year-old Edwards now finds himself in a precarious position within the UFC’s welterweight division. Once at the pinnacle of the sport, having dethroned Kamaru Usman in spectacular fashion, Edwards now faces the daunting task of rebuilding his career and reclaiming his spot among the division’s elite.

READ MORE:  "I Could Feel It" How Shauna Bannon Overcame Head Kick to Lock in Decisive Armbar
leon edwards 3

With Belal Muhammad set to defend his newly acquired title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, and Sean Brady’s stock rising after his dominant performance, Edwards must carefully consider his path forward. The coming months will be crucial for Edwards as he seeks to regain his footing in the UFC. Whether he can overcome this adversity and silence the doubters remains to be seen.

leon edwards 4
READ MORE:  Caolan Loughran scores narrow split win over Nathan Fletcher in tight fight - UFC London Highlights

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts