Who Owns the UFC? Questions about the Ultimate Fighting Championship Answered

Who Owns the UFC? The Ultimate Fighting Championship is owned by Endeavor Group Holdings and a combination of investment firms and Dana White. Endeavor holds a majority stake in the organization. The entertainment, sports, and talent agency, acquired the UFC in 2016 for approximately $4.025 billion. This acquisition marked one of the largest transactions in sports history. Firms Silver Lake Partners, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, and MSD Capital also own a piece of the UFC.

Stakeholders of the UFC

Endeavor Group Holdings (50.1%)

Endeavor Group is a company specializing in talent and media agency services. The company was formed in April 2009 through the merger of the William Morris Agency and Endeavor Talent Agency. The firm represents a wide range of artists in film, television, music, theater, digital media, publishing, and more. It also represents major sports leagues like the NFL and NHL and owns various sports and entertainment properties, including the UFC and WWE through TKO Group Holdings.

Silver Lake Partners

Silver Lake Partners is a private equity firm focused on technology investments. Founded in 1999, Silver Lake manages assets worth $102 billion with a focus on tech. In addition to the UFC, they also own a part of Dell Computers and Alibaba.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts is a global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and credit. KKR is known for its leveraged buyouts and significant investments in various industries. Largely it is known as a payment processing company and owns a part of the UFC and GoDaddy.

MSD Capital

MSD Capital is a private investment firm that manages the capital of Michael Dell and his family. Founded in 1998, the firm focuses on a wide range of investment strategies.

Dana White

Dana White initially owned 10% of the UFC when it was acquired by the Fertitta brothers in 2001. This stake was later reduced to 9% after Flash Entertainment acquired a 10% stake in Zuffa, the then-parent company of the UFC, in 2009.

When the UFC was sold to WME-IMG, now Endeavor, in 2016, White retained his 9% ownership stake. This sale earned him around $360 million. Despite the complete acquisition of the UFC by Endeavor in 2021, reports indicate that Dana White retained his 9% ownership stake in the organization. His role and influence have continued to be significant, especially after the merger of UFC and WWE under TKO Group Holdings in 2023.

Merger with WWE and TKO Holdings

Who owns the UFC and is it TKO? Announced in April 2023, Endeavor announced that the UFC would merge with the WWE to form a new public company named TKO Group Holdings. Endeavor owns 51% of TKO, while WWE shareholders own the remaining 49%. The combined valuation of the new entity is approximately $21 billion, with the UFC valued at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion.

Who is Ari Emanuel?

Ari Emanuel is a prominent figure in this story, serving as the CEO of Endeavor and TKO. Following the merger of UFC and WWE to form TKO Group Holdings, Ari Emanuel was appointed as the CEO of the new entity. Emanuel also serves as the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, overseeing the strategic direction and integration of UFC and WWE under one corporate umbrella.

Fertitta Brothers and Zuffa

Some historical context on who owns the UFC: In January 2001, the Fertitta brothers purchased the UFC from Semaphore Entertainment Group (SEG) for $2 million. At the time, the UFC was struggling financially and on the brink of bankruptcy. To manage their new acquisition, the Fertittas created Zuffa, LLC, which became the parent entity of the UFC. The word “Zuffa” is Italian for “brawl.”

Lorenzo Fertitta served as the CEO of the UFC, while Frank Fertitta III was involved in strategic decisions. Their leadership, along with Dana White as President, was instrumental in revitalizing the UFC. In July 2016, the Fertitta brothers sold their majority stake in the UFC to a group led by WME-IMG, now known as Endeavor.

After the sale, the Fertittas retained a minority ownership stake for a period but eventually exited their roles in the UFC’s day-to-day operations. Lorenzo Fertitta stepped down from his position to focus on other ventures, including Fertitta Capital, a private investment firm he launched with his brother in 2017.

