UFC, WWE top Forbes’ 2024 list of the most valuable combat sports promotions

Ultimate Fighting Chamionship is the most valuable combat sports promotion with its business buddy, World Wrestling Entertainment, sitting comfortably in the No. 2 spot.

Combat sports are more popular than ever. That was more than evident following Saturday’s massive UFC 300 card in Las Vegas. Even before fight night, the UFC expected recording-breaking numbers at the gate and more than a million pay-per-view purchases.

Following the landmark event, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the event had brought in more than $16.5 million in ticket sales, making it the third-best in the company’s 30+ year history.

So it should come as no surprise that the UFC is listed as the most valuable combat sports organization in the world according to Forbes’ list of The Most Valuable Combat Sports Promotions Of 2024 with a whopping $11.3 billion evaluation.

Coming in second place is WWE, the pro wrestling giant received a $6.8 billion evaluation on the heels of WrestleMania 40. The two-night spectacular scored rave reviews from fans and per WWE, the gate for the event was up 78% compared to the previous record set during WrestleMania 39, with 145,298 in attendance across both nights this year.

In 2023, the UFC’s parent company Endeavor purchased WWE and merged the two organizations under one banner, TKO Group Holdings.

Two of the UFC and WWE’s competitors make forbes’ top five Most Valuable Combat Sports Companies

Rounding out the top five was All Elite Wrestling, the WWE’s top competitor in the world of sports entertainment. Owned by Tony Khan, AEW is worth a reported $2 billion.

Singapore-based combat sports entity ONE Championship, founded by CEO Chatri Sityodtong is listed at No. 4 with an estimated worth of $1.3 billion.

Coming in fifth is Matchroom Boxing, a UK-based sporting event promotions company founded by Barry Hearn and run by him and his son Eddie Hearn, valued at $850 million. The three other boxing promotions in the top 10 were Top Rank Boxing ($630 million), Premier Boxing Championship ($600 million) and Golden Boy Promotions ($450 million).