WWE icon The Rock links up with the UFC, appointed to promotion’s TKO Group board of directors

TKO Groups Holdings has officially appointed The Rock to its Board of Directors earlier today.

Last September, WWE and the UFC completed a monumental merger to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company. The group, named TKO, is headed by CEO Ari Emanuel and Executive Chairman Vince McMahon while Dana White now serves as the UFC’s CEO.

TKO group enlists The Rock

As of today, Dwayne Johnson — otherwise known as The Rock, holds a seat on the board of directors. Johnson is one of the most recognisable faces in the world, taking Hollywood by storm following his legendary career in the WWE and has also been involved in several other successful business ventures.

In a press release today, The Rock had this to say –

“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come. Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle.

“At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing. I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them.”

How can Dwayne Johnson improve the TKO Holdings Group?