What Tribe is Alex Pereira From? Brazil’s Pataxó Tribe Explained

What Tribe is Alex Pereira From? Alex Pereira is of indigenous ancestry from the Pataxó tribe in Brazil. He identifies strongly with his native roots, stating, “I’m 100% native Brazilian,” and emphasizes that both of his parents are from the native tribal people who lived in Brazil prior to European colonization.

His nickname, “Poatan,” translates to “Stone Hands” in the Tupi language. In Tupi, “Po” means “hand” and “Atan” refers to something solid, dense, or stone-like. To symbolize the meaning of his nickname, Pereira has a tattoo of rocks and pebbles on his left hand. This nickname reflects Pereira’s powerful striking and knockout power. The nickname was given to him by his first kickboxing trainer, who helped Pereira discover and connect with his Indigenous ancestry.

Alex Pereira’s connection to his indigenous roots and the Pataxó tribe was not something he was initially aware of, but rather discovered later in life. Pereira grew up in a poor neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil, in a large family with limited resources. As a young man, Pereira struggled with alcohol addiction.

Pereira’s first kickboxing trainer, Belocqua Wera, played a crucial role in his life. Wera introduced him to martial arts and helped him discover his Indigenous roots. What Tribe is Alex Pereira From, the Pataxo he would eventually be introduced to.

As Pereira’s martial arts career progressed, he began to incorporate elements of his indigenous heritage into his public persona. He often wears traditional Pataxó attire, face paint, and accessories during pre-fight ceremonies.

In an interview with MMAFighting, the leader of the tribe explained:

“We gain visibility and respect with his fights. He has indigenous roots and has chosen to represent the Pataxó people, because we were the first to face the Portuguese. We’ve had so many battles, and now we battle to preserve what’s left of our ethnicity. “[Alex Pereira is] in the United States now, but we’re always in touch, sending him good energy and praying he continues to shine. He’s always going to be a great champion. Middleweight, light heavyweight, and I believe he can become heavyweight champion, too.”

What Tribe is Alex Pereira From? The Pataxó are an indigenous people primarily located in the southern part of Bahia state in Brazil. With a population of around 11,800 individuals, they have a long history dating back to the early encounters with Portuguese colonizers in the 16th century.

The Pataxó have been actively working to preserve and revitalize their culture. They are looking to the Brazilian government to curb conflicts.

The Pataxó maintain various cultural practices, including traditional handicrafts, dances, and rituals. They are known for producing items such as necklaces, bracelets, and wooden utensils, which serve both as a source of income and a representation of their culture.