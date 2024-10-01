Video – Rivals Alex Pereira, Anthony Smith end feud ahead of UFC 307

Ahead of his return to action this weekend in a light heavyweight title fight at UFC 307, defending star, Alex Pereira has squashed his long-standing beef with former title challenger, Anthony Smith ahead of his clash in Salt Lake City — claiming there is “no malice” between the duo.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight kingpin and the current light heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he took headlining honors on short notice at UFC 303 back in June, landing a second round high-kick knockout win over former two-time foe and ex-champion, Jiri Prochazka.

As for Smith, the Nebraska veteran most recently took on Roman Dolidze on that same International Fight Week card, in search of a title fight with Pereira, before dropping a decision loss to the Georgian.

However, admitting his championship chase in the light heavyweight ranks is likely now over, Smith — who shared the Octagon with Pereira’s incoming-foe, Khalil Rountree back in December of last year, sat down with the Brazilian for a cordial chat this week in Utah.

“Well, thank you for doing this and doing a sit-down with me,” Anthony Smith told Alex Pereira during an interview with ESPN. “Aside from the competitive rivalry with whatever it was before, I have a lot of respect for you. I’m a big fan of your game, I love watching you fight, best of luck here in Salt Lake City and I really appreciate you and your whole team.”

Alex Pereira and Anthony Smith settled their beef. You love to see it 🤝



“I am thankful to you for reaching out,” Alex Pereira told Anthony Smith. “Ever since you spoke to Glover (Teixeira), I don’t think there is any malice, there’s no bitterness about the back-and-forths that we had. Today, I’m much better. I feel good. Chama.”