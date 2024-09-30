Watch: UFC’s Alex Pereira Uses Fight Earnings to Donate Food to the Needy in Sao Paulo
Ahead of UFC 307, ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira went back to Sao Paulo to donate food to the neediest of people. The Brazilian-born knockout striker gave away over a thousand boxes to families who need the help. With his efforts, Pereira is hoping to inspire more.
Alex Pereira Background
While he is known as a two-division UFC and kickboxing world champion, Pereira faced numerous challenges from a young age. Born into the harsh conditions of the Brazilian favelas he grew up in poverty.
Pereira lacked proper guidance and a strong foundation. As a result, he dropped out of primary school, foregoing his education to become a bricklayer’s assistant. Pereira’s struggles continued as he found work at a tire shop. However, instead of receiving monetary compensation, he was paid in alcohol. By the age of 13, he was consuming nearly a liter of alcohol per day.
Despite being an alcoholic and being raised in extreme poverty, ‘Poatan’ turned his life around through combat sports. He found his true calling as a highly successful kickboxer then would later transition to MMA picking up titles in the UFC’s middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.
Alex Pereira Donates to the Favela
During the UFC 307 countdown, ‘Poatan’ explained:
“I’ve been blessed and I want to share those blessings with you. The cameras are here not for me to show off but to encourage people to donate to those in need. I think we can make a difference not only in your lives but in the lives of many others.
“This is where I was born and raised. We’re going to give away over a thousand [food] boxes, helping over a thousand families. It’s been something I’ve been doing for a while. My reality used to be theirs. I went through a lot of hardship, and my biggest fear was always being hungry. So if I can do something to help, I’ll do it.” [Ht MMAMania]
Alex Pereira will look to defend his UFC light heavyweight world title at UFC 307 against the Muay Thai striking specialist Khalil Rountree.