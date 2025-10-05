What Next For The Stars Of The UFC 320 Prelims

UFC 320 is in the books and what a night it was in the iconic T-Mobile Arena. The card was filled with an array of finishes and we will look at what’s next from the big performers on the card.

UFC 320 Prelim Stars

American Middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan continued his excellent form with a first round TKO over accomplished grappler André Muniz. He landed well with under 30 seconds left on the clock and he rushed in and got the TKO with only 2 seconds left of the first round. Now on a three fight win streak and in the best form since the beginning of his UFC career Shahbazyan could very well be competing for a ranking in the near future. Another middleweight contender on the fringes of a ranking is Christian Leroy Duncan, the Englishman is coming off the back a bonus winning TKO in August and looks ready for a top name.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (R-L) Edmen Shahbazyan kicks Andre Muniz of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Featherweight Daniel Santos took the undefeated record of top Korean prospect Joo Sang Yoo with a second round TKO. Now with two wins in 2025 Santos will be keen to keep activity levels up if he is to hunt down a ranking at 145lbs. The bout was at a catchweight as both men were having difficulty with the cut. Now 4-1 in the UFC with a couple of finishes a step up is needed, 35 year old veteran Andre Fili has 25 UFC bouts under his belt and is still winning in 2025. If Santos could scalp a name like Fili it would propel him towards the fringes of the UFC rankings.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Daniel Santos of Brazil strikes JooSang Yoo of South Korea in a 153-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

New fan favourite Ateba Gautier remained on the UFC 320 card after original opponent Ozzy Diaz pulled out. Tre’ston Vines bravely stepped up on short notice to make his UFC debut but unfortunately tasted defeat in brutal fashion. The violence of Gautier has earned him comparisons to his heavyweight compatriot Francis Ngannou. Gautier dispatched his opponent quickly in Round 1 as expected with a some vicious knees and elbows. A step up in competition and a big name is needed for the 23 year old prospect. Kelvin Gastelum is an infamous UFC veteran with a granite chin and has the name value for Gautier to make that next step.