Jiri Prochazka Rips Into “Stripper” Carlos Ulberg Over “Pretender” Jibe After UFC 327: “I Don’t Want To Hear This Bullsh*t”

Jiri Prochazka clearly isn’t taking kindly to any labels being thrown his way by Carlos Ulberg.

Earlier this month, Prochazka saw his bid to reclaim the light heavyweight title fall short, suffering a dramatic knockout defeat to Ulberg in the UFC 327 main event.

“Black Jag” appeared hampered early after blowing out his knee in the opening round, but Prochazka couldn’t capitalize. The former champion pushed the pace, only for Ulberg to suddenly turn the tide with a crushing left hand that dropped him, then follow up with a barrage of ground-and-pound to secure a stunning finish.

THE KING IS @UlbergCarlos 🏆



He earns the light heavyweight title by KO at #UFC327! pic.twitter.com/SyjazDMeAA — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2026

In the aftermath of the defeat, “BJP” admitted he was left rueing how it all unfolded, claiming he showed “mercy” to a compromised opponent, a decision that ultimately cost him the title. But the newly crowned 205-pound king didn’t let that narrative slide. In a later interview with Ariel Helwani, he dismissed the claim as a flimsy excuse and went a step further, branding Prochazka a “pretender.”

Carlos Ulberg calls Jiří Procházka a 'pretender' and fully rejects the notion that Jiří was showing mercy:



“That’s bullshit, total bullshit. That’s fear… That wasn’t any kind of mercy… There was no mercy in there.



He was full of fear, hesitation, and that’s what got him… pic.twitter.com/PP2GodtoBQ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 13, 2026

Now, Jiri Prochazka has fired back with a sharp verbal response.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic is interviewed by Joe Rogan during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Jiri Prochazka Snaps At Carlos Ulberg For “Pretender” Remarks

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prochazka fired back at Ulberg over the “pretender” jibes, even taking a pointed swipe at the New Zealander’s past in the adult entertainment industry.

“I don’t want to hear this bullsh*t from a stripper,” Prochazka said. “To react to this in a humble way, in the cage we fighters are one of the most rare people in the world, and if anybody thinks I prepared my words after the fight to tell that I was so merciful, first of all, I didn’t say that because Joe Rogan told me it was a mercy.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic reacts to his knockout of Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jiri Prochazka further emphasized that he fully accepts the defeat without any excuses and is already focused on bouncing back stronger from the loss.

“About the thing that he’s saying right now, congrats, he’s the champion, he really caught me, I accept that. But all these things that he’s saying, that I played something, maybe I’m too old to play something. I wanna be rare, I want to be real, and that was just bullshit what he said, and I don’t have any excuses. I lost, I accept, and I’m really looking forward to being back at work.”