Daniel Santos Floors Joo Sang Yoo in Round Two – UFC 320 Highlights

Daniel Santos scored an impressive second-round finish against Joo Sang Yoo at UFC 320 on Saturday night.

Santos came out with his foot on the gas, busting up Yoo’s lead leg early with a series of vicious low kicks. That got Yoo backing up, allowing Santos to move up, connecting with a booming left hand in the opening moments of the second stanza.

Yoo immediately hit the mat, and Santos went to work, dropping bomb after bomb until the referee had finally seen enough.

Official Result: Daniel Santos def. Joo Sang Yoo via TKO (strikes) at 0:21 of Round 2.

With the win, ‘Willycat’ extended his unbeaten streak to four and improved his overall record to 13-2.

Check Out Highlights From Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo at UFC 320: