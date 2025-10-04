Edmen Shahbazyan Scores Buzzer-Beating KO Against André Muniz – UFC 320 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Edmen Shahbazyan Scores Buzzer-Beating KO Against André Muniz - UFC 320 Highlights

Edmen Shahbazyan kicked off the UFC 320 prelims with a buzzer-beating knockout against André Muniz.

Just when it looked like Muniz was going to steal the first with a late takedown, Shahbazyan fought his way back up and quickly connected with a counter right that put Muniz on wobbly legs.

As Shahbazyan started to pour it on, Muniz hit the mat. That prompted Shahbazyan to unleash a flurry of hammer fists and hellacious elbows, forcing the referee to step in with only seconds left in the stanza.

Official Result: Edmen Shahbazyan def. André Muniz via TKO (right hook to ground and pound) at 4:58 of Round 1.

READ MORE:  Magomed Ankalaev is Leaving Beheind "Emotional Baggage" In Alex Pereira Drama

Check Out Highlights From Edmen Shahbazyan vs. André Muniz at UFC 320:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts