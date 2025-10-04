Edmen Shahbazyan Scores Buzzer-Beating KO Against André Muniz – UFC 320 Highlights

Edmen Shahbazyan kicked off the UFC 320 prelims with a buzzer-beating knockout against André Muniz.

Just when it looked like Muniz was going to steal the first with a late takedown, Shahbazyan fought his way back up and quickly connected with a counter right that put Muniz on wobbly legs.

As Shahbazyan started to pour it on, Muniz hit the mat. That prompted Shahbazyan to unleash a flurry of hammer fists and hellacious elbows, forcing the referee to step in with only seconds left in the stanza.

Official Result: Edmen Shahbazyan def. André Muniz via TKO (right hook to ground and pound) at 4:58 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Edmen Shahbazyan vs. André Muniz at UFC 320: