Ateba Gautier Brutally KOs Tre’ston Vines in Opening Round – UFC 320 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ateba Gautier vs. Tre'ston Vines - UFC 320 Highlights

Ateba Gautier delivered one of the most brutal knockouts of the year at UFC 320, finishing Tre’ston Vines in less than two minutes.

Vines attempted to shoot in from a takedown, but immediately ate a knee from Gautier that put him on the mat. Despite being clearly rocked, Vines popped back up and tried to get back to work, pinning his opponent against the fence while attempting a double leg.

With Vines’ head exposed, Gautier threw a couple of nasty elbows that appeared to connect clean, rocking Vines. Gautier then proceeded to throw Vines onto the mat and landed a few uncontested follow-up shots before the referee recognized that Vines was in no condition to continue.

Official Result: Ateba Gautier def. Tre’ston Vines via TKO (elbows) at 1:41 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Ateba Gautier vs. Tre’ston Vines at UFC 320:

