Watch: Leah Gotti OnlyFans Model Knockout Debut TKO Win in Misfits Boxing – Highlights Video

ByTimothy Wheaton
Leah Gotti, OnlyFans Model, was able to get a TKO win in her boxing debut. At Misfits Boxing Series 16, Leah Gotti was able to out-punch her opponent Amber Fields.

Leah Gotti is an adult film star with a large audience on OnlyFans. At Misfits Boxing Series 16, Gotti defeated Amber Fields by way of TKO. Amber Fields is a model, and ring girl, plus had formerly posed in Playboy.

In the third round, Leah Gotti was able to earn a TKO victory against Amber Fields at 1:34 due to a series of unanswered punches. See the video highlights from this match below.

After the win, Gotti spoke behind the scenes in a post-fight interview on what’s next for her career. She said:

“She tried to put me in a box, tried to make it seem like I’m just a dumb fighter. But I’m an athlete—always have been, always will be. I’ll whoop her ass any day of the week, and I stand by that. And she felt it.”

On the pressures and nerves of boxing, she added:

“Honestly, I was crying when I woke up this morning, crying before I came out here, and I almost cried when I got on the stage. But I just let out a scream. It wasn’t a fear cry, just nerves. I know how serious it is stepping into the ring. I didn’t want to underestimate her, and I didn’t want to let all the comments get to me. So, I made sure to turn my phone off and just focus.”

