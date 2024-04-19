DAZN leaks Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant main event fight for Misfits Boxing 15 on May 25

Someone at DAZN is getting fired.

Ahead of Saturday’s Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match in Brooklyn, NY, both fighters were present at Thursday’s press conference to hype up their highly anticipated encounter. While the festivities provided the typical trash-talk between the proverbial cocky champion and his overly confident challenger, the real bit of excitement came in the closing moments of the event.

A seemingly innocent graphic ran at the bottom of the screen, revealing previously unannounced details regarding the MF & DAZN: X Series 15 headliner on Saturday, May 25.

According to the graphic, the main event will be a bout between Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant.

Brooke was understandably frustrated by the leak.

“Feel like everyone just found out I was pregnant before I did,” the OnlyFans star wrote on social media. “Just to clarify, I am not pregnant. Just referring to incompetent people leaking sh*t early.”

Ahead of the DAZN Leak, Paige VanZant Teased Her Pro Boxing Debut

Earlier this year, VanZant teased that her return to combat sports would be in traditional boxing, though she offered no details regarding the date or a potential opponent.

“It’s really, really exciting,” VanZant told MMA Fighting. “Gloves on, it’s just straight boxing. I did think my next fight would be a bare-knuckle boxing match, but this opportunity came forward, and I was just like f*** it, let’s go. So I took a fight.”

VanZant’s unofficially official scrap with Brooke will be her first career boxing match. From 2014 to 2020, ’12 Gauge’ amassed a 5-4 record under the UFC banner before walking away from the promotion in pursuit of greener pastures. It didn’t take long for her to land a lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, making her debut at the inaugural KnuckleMania event in February 2022.

As for Elle Brooke, the ‘Baby Bomber’ claimed the Misfits Boxing middleweight championship, knocking out AJ Bunker in the third round at MF & DAZN: X Series 12 in the United Kingdom earlier this year.

With the cat out of the bag, expect an official Brooke vs. VanZant announcement shortly. Until then, check out Elle Brooke’s title-winning performance below: