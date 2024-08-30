Leah Gotti Unimpressed with Amber Fields’ Weak Punches: “Is she joking?”

Just this past week, Leah Gotti took out Amber Fields, defeating her opponent in an impressive TKO victory. However, one thing that shocked the model and influencer Gotti was how weak her opponent hit.

Leah Gotti vs. Amber Fields

In Misfits Boxing, performer Leah Gotti was booked to take on model Amber Fields in a boxing match with 16 oz gloves. Gotti does not do anything halfway. She committed herself to boxing and trained with serious intent. She moved her life to Colorado to have a dedicated training camp in preparation for this fight.

Additionally, Leah Gotti is no stranger to hard work in athletics. In college, she received a scholarship in wrestling. Plus, she was competitive in both softball and football. In addition to her boxing fight, she is currently preparing for a half marathon.

Leah Gotti was disappointed when she stepped in the ring against Amber Fields as she was ready for war. Speaking with LowKickMMA’s Tim Wheaton on MMA After Dark, Leah Gotti explained:

“I trained so hard. I took this seriously for it to turn out to be the worst sparring match I’ve ever had. I was sparring with girls who are actual fighters, so they weren’t treating me like a princess. They’re f*ing me up. They were really giving it to me—bloody noses, black eyes, and punches that had me falling to the ground, feeling like I was dying, especially in the stomach. They weren’t just shoulder-checking me or light sparring; they were really going at it.”

Then, when she faced Amber Fields:

“When she hit me in the first round, I was like, ‘Is this for real right now? Is she joking?’ She hit me so lightly that I don’t even have to block this. I could just throw punches wildly if I wanted to because this isn’t going to hurt me; this isn’t going to cause any real damage.'” “When I finished the fight, I wasn’t even really sweating it. I was like, ‘Damn, this just feels like I trained so hard.’ That’s what it felt like.”

Leah Gotti was victorious with a TKO in her Misfits Boxing debut. Now, she is speaking with various organizations to book her next fight which could be in boxing or MMA. See the full interview below: