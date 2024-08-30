Leah Gotti Unimpressed with Amber Fields’ Weak Punches: “Is she joking?”

ByTimothy Wheaton
leah gotti vs. amber fields

Just this past week, Leah Gotti took out Amber Fields, defeating her opponent in an impressive TKO victory. However, one thing that shocked the model and influencer Gotti was how weak her opponent hit.

Leah Gotti vs. Amber Fields

In Misfits Boxing, performer Leah Gotti was booked to take on model Amber Fields in a boxing match with 16 oz gloves. Gotti does not do anything halfway. She committed herself to boxing and trained with serious intent. She moved her life to Colorado to have a dedicated training camp in preparation for this fight.

Additionally, Leah Gotti is no stranger to hard work in athletics. In college, she received a scholarship in wrestling. Plus, she was competitive in both softball and football. In addition to her boxing fight, she is currently preparing for a half marathon.

READ MORE:  On This Day: Randy Couture submits World Champion Boxer James Toney in Crossover Fight - UFC 118

Leah Gotti was disappointed when she stepped in the ring against Amber Fields as she was ready for war. Speaking with LowKickMMA’s Tim Wheaton on MMA After Dark, Leah Gotti explained:

“I trained so hard. I took this seriously for it to turn out to be the worst sparring match I’ve ever had. I was sparring with girls who are actual fighters, so they weren’t treating me like a princess. They’re f*ing me up. They were really giving it to me—bloody noses, black eyes, and punches that had me falling to the ground, feeling like I was dying, especially in the stomach. They weren’t just shoulder-checking me or light sparring; they were really going at it.”

Leah Gotti 3

Then, when she faced Amber Fields:

“When she hit me in the first round, I was like, ‘Is this for real right now? Is she joking?’ She hit me so lightly that I don’t even have to block this. I could just throw punches wildly if I wanted to because this isn’t going to hurt me; this isn’t going to cause any real damage.'”

“When I finished the fight, I wasn’t even really sweating it. I was like, ‘Damn, this just feels like I trained so hard.’ That’s what it felt like.”

Leah Gotti was victorious with a TKO in her Misfits Boxing debut. Now, she is speaking with various organizations to book her next fight which could be in boxing or MMA. See the full interview below:

READ MORE:  When Ric Flair Tried to Out-Smoke Mike Tyson: "I didn't even know where I was"
READ MORE:  Jake Paul's mother fears for son's safety in Mike Tyson fight: 'My mum is very scared'

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts