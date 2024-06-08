KSI returns to boxing for 2v1 fight against Misfits Boxing champions Anthony Taylor and Slim Albaher

Social media sensation KSI will return to the boxing ring this summer for a rare 2-on-1 boxing match.

KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, is no stranger to meeting two opponents on the same night. At the inaugural MF & DAZN X Series event in 2022, he squared off with Brandon Scott, better known by fans online as Swarmz, and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in back-to-back bouts, knocking out both opponents in the process.

However, on August 31, it will be a “handicapped tag team match” as KSI meets former Bellator standout and current Misfits Boxing light heavyweight champion, Anthony Taylor. Joining Taylor will be Misfits middleweight titleholder and undefeated YouTuber Slim Albaher.

The bout is expected to headline Misfits Boxing’s second-anniversary event in Dublin.

KSI is fighting Slim and Anthony Taylor in a 2v1 handicap match on August 31 in Dublin 🤯 pic.twitter.com/78LCwgrrOI — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 8, 2024

Anthony Taylor and Slim Albaher Respond to the KSI’s challenge

It didn’t take long for Anthony Taylor to offer his response, accepting the challenge while naming off some of his more notable victories on the influencer boxing scene.

“You can’t spell GOAT without ‘AT.’ KSI I’m going to whoop your a**, ain’t nothing you can do. I already beat Salt Papi, I already beat King Kenny, I’m the f*cking conqueror.”

Albaher also chimed in on social media, writing:

“2v1 lmao. I’d knock his lights out by myself. If this is my only chance after chasing KSI for years then I’m sorry AT you ain’t getting Tagged. Let’s make it happen.”

Though he has won a handful of exhibition boxing bouts dating back to 2022, his official record is 1-1, featuring a split decision victory over his Prime Hydration partner Logan Paul in 2019 followed by a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Tommy Fury four years later. Of course, Fury is the same fighter who handed Jake Paul his first career loss inside the squared circle.