Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke strip down for final face-off ahead of Misfits Boxing title fight on May 25

24 hours before their Misfits Boxing title fight, former UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler Paige VanZant and defending champion Elle Brooke stripped down for one final staredown.

Emanating from the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas, MF & DAZN: X Series 15 will feature a middleweight championship main event as Brooke, the reigning and defending titleholder, puts her belt on the line in Misfits’ first-ever female headliner.

Before the two blonde bombshells step inside the ring and make history in The Lone Star State, VanZant and Brooke stepped on the scale during Friday afternoon’s official weigh-in ceremony.

Competing under the Kingpyn and Misfits Boxing banners, Elle Brooke has amassed a solid 4-1 record, including her title-winning performance against Andrea-Jane Bunker in January. Thus far, all of Brooke’s boxing bouts have been exhibitions. Her scrap with VanZant will be the first professional fight of his career.

As for Paige VanZant, the social media sensation has a significant advantage over her opponent when it comes to experience. ’12 Gauge’ competed inside the Octagon from 2014 to 2020, earning victories over the likes of Felice Herrig, ‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings, and Rachael Ostovich.

Walking away from the promotion on a 1-3 skid, VanZant signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, making her debut in 2021. Sadly, things did not improve for ’12 Gauge’ as she lost back-to-back fights inside the squared circle. Though she has expressed interest in knuckling up for a third and likely final time, she has not locked down an official return date.

Le’Veon Bell and Bi Nguyen Join Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant for loaded Misfits Boxing lineup

In addition to Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant, fans will also see the return of former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell as he takes on Canadian influencer Tristan Hamm, best known for his first-round shellacking of Rodney Petersen Jr. AKA ‘Not Logan Paul.’

Also fighting in the card is a name ONE Championship fans may recognize — Bi Nguyen. Going by the moniker ‘Killer Bee,’ Nguyen is one of the most accomplished fighters competing at the event, having 15 mixed martial arts bouts under her belt. With more than a decade of experience, Nguyen has gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in women’s MMA, such as Stamp Fairtex, Jihin Radzuan, Ritu Phogat, Jenelyn Olsim, and Lin Heqin.

Check out the full lineup below: