Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Stuns Fans With New Workout Showing Off New Cardio Regime

Khamzat Chimaev’s preparations for his upcoming UFC 319 middleweight title bout against Dricus du Plessis have become a focal point for both fans and analysts, especially following the release of new workout footage that highlights a shift in his training regimen. The videos, uploaded in the final weeks before their championship clash, offer a detailed look at Chimaev’s intense commitment to improving his conditioning – a subject that has frequently drawn speculation during his undefeated UFC run.

The footage showcases Chimaev executing a variety of drills designed to build endurance and adaptability inside the cage. Sparring rounds extend beyond standard fight durations, with Chimaev rotating opponents and sustaining a high work rate across multiple five-minute grappling sessions. Coaches and teammates are seen tracking his performance and pushing him to the limit, while observers at the training camp highlight the “false narrative” around his cardio, noting visible improvements in stamina since previous camps.

Notably, Chimaev’s training is now overseen by endurance specialist Sam Calavitta, whose custom approach combines high-volume wrestling circuits, wall work, and sport-specific conditioning. Multiple drills test the body’s ability to maintain pressure and technique even when fatigued, reflecting feedback from prior fights where Chimaev’s early bursts were followed by a perceptible drop in output for UFC 319.

In interviews and commentary from recent sessions, Chimaev’s coaches dismiss the idea that cardio will be a liability against du Plessis. They point to new monitoring protocols, improved nutrition, and a daily emphasis on recovery. The intensity and frequency of workouts have increased, with Chimaev regularly facing fresh sparring partners to simulate the demands of a five-round title fight. One coach stated, “The narrative behind having a low gas tank … is a false narrative based off what I’m seeing here, based off the classes, the sparring, the grappling. His intensity of training is at an all-time high. The guy’s going into this camp super prepared, super healthy, and I think we’re going to see a different side of him.”

Chimaev himself has responded to critics, explaining that his high-paced start is strategic. He cites an awareness of previous shortcomings and suggests that a more measured approach could unfold inside the Octagon. Observers in online fan forums and MMA communities note that his baseline fitness and ability to sustain activity appear substantially improved, crediting the new coaching team and tailored workload for the change.

The transformation in Chimaev’s training camp comes as he prepares for his first five-round championship fight. Du Plessis is known for late-round stability, and many expect that Chimaev will be forced to answer long-standing questions about his stamina. The newly released workout clips have generated a wave of anticipation, with fans eager to see whether the changes translate to championship performance under the lights in Chicago.