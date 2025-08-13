Khamzat Chimaev to ‘Demilosh’ Dricus Du Plessis in UFC 319 Title Match, According to Darren Till

Darren Till thinks Khamzat Chimaev is going to absolutely “demolish” Dricus du Plessis.

After racking up 14 straight wins in his mixed martial arts career, ‘Borz’ will look to climb to the top of the middleweight mountain at UFC 319 when he challenges the division’s reigning and defending titleholder.

There’s no denying that Chimaev’s greatest strength inside the Octagon has been his wrestling. One only needs to look at his ragdolling of Kevin Holland or his teeth-shattering submission victory against Robert Whittaker to understand why.

“’DDP’ will be facing the highest level of wrestling, especially in MMA. Can Khamzat beat him early on? Most definitely. But can ‘DDP’ give Khamzat hell? Most definitely,” Till said in an interview courtesy of Compare.bet. “I think it’s 60-40 in Khamzat’s favour, but I just say, when it gets into later rounds, does Khamzat have it [the stamina] to go that? But I think he’s training with Arman Tsarukyan, so I think it’s going to be a demolition job, well I hope it is. But don’t be surprised if ‘DDP’ gives him problems because he is a phenomenal fighter.”

Till expects ‘DDP’ to drag Khamzat Chimaev into deep waters

If Chimaev has one Achilles’ heel in the fight game, it’s his cardio, which has looked questionable at times. However, Till doesn’t think that will be a problem for the undefeated Chechen monster this time around.

“I think he’s going to drag Khamzat into deep waters, but I think Khamzat is going to be prepared, so I do see Khamzat winning any which way,” Till added. “But you cannot look past ‘DDP.’“

Both fighters go into their highly anticipated title tilt boasting perfect records under the UFC banner. Chimaev has beaten all eight of his opponents, including big wins over Kevin Holland and Kamaru Usman.

xr:d:DAFKdT04QP8:110,j:35023972290,t:22091104

Meanwhile, du Plessis will look to extend his 9-0 run inside the Octagon following back-to-back successful title defenses against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.