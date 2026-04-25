Kayla Harrison Delivers Brutal Reality Check To Ronda Rousey Ahead Of Gina Carano Fight: “You’re Chasing Money”

The war of words between Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey shows no sign of fading anytime soon.

Rousey is slated to make a highly anticipated return to MMA after nearly a decade away, facing fellow veteran Gina Carano in a featherweight main event at Most Valuable Promotions’ first MMA show on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

🚨 3 weeks to go 🚨



Two pioneers. One legacy-defining collision 💥



Rousey vs Carano, years in the making, now taking over the biggest stage in the world.



This isn’t just history… it’s a statement 😤



LIVE globally on Netflix.



🎟️ Get your tickets | Link in bio



———… pic.twitter.com/CtqPGO1cJO — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 25, 2026

Ahead of her comeback, “Rowdy” has gone all out in promoting the fight, boldly branding it as “the biggest MMA fight of all time,” while also hitting back at the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion, who took aim at the hype surrounding the May 16 bout last month.

"This is the biggest MMA fight of all-time."



Ronda Rousey just went OFF on Kayla Harrison 😮



RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO

Saturday May 16

LIVE only on Netflix#RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/MN9KPTpw2X — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 15, 2026

Harrison and Rousey share a history of war of words, fueled by constant comparisons between their achievements. The UFC Hall of Famer is an Olympic bronze medalist in judo and was once part of the same U.S. team as Harrison, who went on to win two Olympic gold medals in the sport.

Now, tensions have escalated into open hostility between Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey, with both fighters seizing every opportunity to take shots at one another.

Kayla Harrison Fires Back Hard At Ronda Rousey

During a recent interview with UFC on Paramount+, Kayla Harrison fired back at Ronda Rousey, suggesting that “Rowdy” has been overstating her accomplishments in combat sports.

While the UFC champion acknowledged Rousey’s role as a trailblazer for women’s MMA, she took issue with the way the former WWE star has been promoting the Gina Carano bout, insisting there remains a clear and significant gap between their respective careers.

“I think that the part that bothers me the most about Ronda is that, at one point, she was a real athlete,” Kayla Harrison said. “She was training for the Olympics, she was an Olympic bronze medalist, she became UFC champion, she was really trying to chase greatness, and I will never take away the fact that Ronda is probably the most important female fighter.

“And if it weren’t for her, for sure, I wouldn’t be where I’m at, I wouldn’t have a job. But this fight is not the greatest fight of all time. It’s between someone who hasn’t fought in 10 years and is coming off two knockout losses, and another woman who is a pioneer but hasn’t fought in 17 years and is in her 40s. So don’t call it the greatest fight of all time like I’m chasing greatness. You’re chasing money.”