Lerone Murphy Ready to Upset the Betting Market with a Knockout Against Aaron Pico at UFC 319

The undefeated Lerone Murphy enters UFC 319 as the betting underdog against Aaron Pico, but the Manchester native believes he can silence the Chicago crowd with a decisive finish on August 16.

Murphy faces his most significant career opportunity when he co-headlines the United Center card against the former Bellator standout, who makes his long-awaited UFC debut. The 34-year-old Englishman currently sits at No. 6 in the UFC featherweight rankings with a spotless 16-0-1 record.

“I believe it’s going to be a great fight. I think it’s probably the toughest match-up I’ve had so far in my career stylistically and it’s going to be a great fight, man. But I think I can find holes and I believe I’m going to come out victorious. I want to go out there and make a big statement. And I want to finish him,” Murphy stated.

The oddsmakers favor Pico at -140 to -175, while Murphy sits as the underdog at +115 to +165 across major sportsbooks. This represents a shift from the original matchup, as Pico was initially scheduled to face undefeated No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev before the Russian withdrew due to injury.

Title Implications

Murphy welcomed the short-notice opportunity despite the risks involved. The fight carries significant title implications, with current champion Alexander Volkanovski still seeking his next challenger after reclaiming the belt from Diego Lopes in April. Volkanovski has been linked to potential matchups with Yair Rodriguez, though many observers believe the undefeated winner between Murphy and Pico could emerge as the logical next contender.

Pico brings considerable credentials to his UFC debut. The 28-year-old was once considered one of MMA’s greatest prospects, with extensive amateur wrestling achievements including Olympic alternate status and a U17 world championship. His professional career has been marked by explosive finishes, with 85 percent of his victories ending before the final bell.

The former Bellator featherweight enters on a three-fight winning streak and has won nine of his last ten contests. His only defeat during this stretch came via doctor stoppage due to a shoulder dislocation against Jeremy Kennedy in 2022.

Murphy’s path to this co-main event position has been methodical. Following a controversial draw in his 2019 UFC debut against Zubaira Tukhugov, he has compiled eight consecutive victories. His most recent performance was a dominant five-round decision over Josh Emmett in April, where he outlanded the veteran 117-41 in total strikes.

The Englishman has demonstrated superior striking accuracy at 54 percent while absorbing just 2.67 significant strikes per minute. However, his 52 percent takedown defense presents a potential vulnerability against Pico’s wrestling pedigree.

The stakes extend beyond individual ambitions. Murphy aims to become the fourth British UFC champion, following Michael Bisping, Leon Edwards, and Tom Aspinall. Meanwhile, Pico seeks to validate the considerable hype that followed him from Bellator after signing as one of the most coveted free agents available.

Both fighters understand the magnitude of Saturday’s encounter. Murphy views it as a potential title eliminator, stating he believes “the winner of this goes on to fight for the championship”. For Pico, success in his debut could immediately establish him among the division’s elite contenders.

The United Center will host its first UFC event since 2019, with the promotion’s return to Chicago providing an ideal backdrop for what promises to be a defining moment in the featherweight division. Murphy enters as the underdog, but his confidence suggests the betting market may have undervalued his championship aspirations.